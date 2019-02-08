SEBRING — Jared Joseph Delsignore, 31, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. No residential address was provided on the arrest report.
Delsignore faces charges of domestic battery, committing domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping and adult, trespassing, obstructing justice, tampering in third degree felony proceeding, and probation violation.
Deputies arrived at a residence dispatchers sent them to and found a female victim who said she and the suspect were in an argument. The argument got physical when Delsignore allegedly grabbed her by the neck, which made breathing difficult, the victim reported.
The report says she tried to call her father and 911 for help but the suspect took away the home phone and unplugged the wireless router. The victim then tried to climb out a widow of the residence but the suspect grabbed her arm and hair and pulled her back in the window.
The victim said the suspect would not allow her to leave the house and restrained her to keep her there. The arresting deputy noted in his report the condition of the victim, “small laceration on the back of her leg and red marks/bruises on her arm.”
Delsignore used illegal narcotics earlier in the morning and was under the influence, according to the victim.
The suspect ran from the residence before the deputies arrived; K-9s responded to the scene as well. A K-9 tracked Delsignore to where he was hiding inside a fenced yard, hiding behind the bushes. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Delsignore told deputies the victim slapped and hit him in the face, neck and genitals.
The property owner where the suspect was found was named as the second victim in the arrest report.
Deputies cuffed Delsignore and brought him to the Highlands County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Delsignore is on probation through Dec. 17, 2021 for obstructing a crime scene investigation. His probation began Dec. 18, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.