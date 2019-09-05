SEBRING — Before the wind stopped whipping and the last drop of rain fell from Hurricane Dorian’s tease with Florida, and before the Tropical Storm Watch in Highlands County was lifted, residents had already began forming plans to help our Bahamian neighbors to the south. Thus proving that not all heroes wear capes.
Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay on Aug. 1 as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. The storm churned over the islands for about 30 hours, decimating them. Buildings are leveled and the 18-23 feet storm surge sank boats and coastlines.
The Associated Press reported as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian’s death toll was at seven between the states, Puerto Rico and the Bahama islands. Officials say the death toll will rise. Some people are still missing loved ones.
Souther Signs owner Mike Souther is an Avon Park business owner and resident. He has helped bring aid after several national disasters. Along with Ford Turner, owner of Under Pressure Sports Travel, and Molly Blackman, the trio are hosting a supply drive from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant.
“I’ve helped in several (disasters). I can’t remember how many off the top of my head,” Souther said.
“I just want to help people.”
Don and Diane Spires felt the call to help out early Tuesday as well. Don is the logistics manager at Outdoor Network Distribution LLC. That’s fancy for Boater’s World in Lake Placid. The Spires put the word out on social media that Boater’s World at 730 U.S. 27 N would be a collection spot for Abaco relief beginning Wednesday. By the time Spires opened the store, he already had three pallets worth to start off the day.
Spires is planning his first shipment to be driven to Stuart on Saturday to the Abaco Relief Group. He said the donated items would be brought to the islands by boats, barges, planes and helicopters.
Diane wrote on Facebook, “There are families in Lake Placid directly impacted. Relatives and friends who have lost their livelihood — everything — and those who have not yet been located. It’s time to do what we do best — take action because love does.”
The Highlands News-Sun caught up with Greg Grine dropping off items at Boater’s World on Wednesday.
“I did this because it is only by God’s grace that it is not me suffering like those people are,” Grines said, his voice choked with emotion.
Don Spires retired from the United States Navy after 27 years and is not used to sitting idle. He has put feet to his faith.
“It’s what God wants us here for,” he said. “He put it on our hearts — you take action. Whatever He puts in front of us. It’s a family, God’s family.”
Several individuals with private planes will be assisting in aid, including Phil Lockwood, Dr. Ronald Owen, and Justin Smith. Smith could leave as early as Friday. Owen is accepting donations at 1735 U.S. 27; his office number is 863-382-9090.
Recommended supplies are:
Water
Toiletries/ feminine hygiene
Non perishable food items
Cleaning supplies
Paper towels & toilet paper
Mosquito repellent
Portable grills / charcoal
Tarps
Pet food
Baby needs
First aid items
Building materials/tools
Generators
Construction supplies
Camping supplies
Tents
Sunscreen
In no particular order, these locations are accepting donations during normal business hours:
SEBRING
Sebring Police Department at 307 N. Ridgewood Drive; the phone number is 863-471-5107.
Lockwood Aviation at 1 Lockwood Lane; phone number is 863-655-5100.
Donate fuel for the cause at Sebring Regional Airport at 128 Authority Lane or call 863-655-6455.
Organically Local at 123 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Legacy Cheer at 4011 U.S. 27 S.; the phone number is 863-402-1010.
Dental Care of Mid Florida at 1735 U.S. 27; the phone number is 863-382-9090.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant hosted by Souther Signs, Molly Blackman and Under Pressure Sports Travel from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Highlands County Education at 3201 Sparta Road will be open at 3 p.m. Friday. Email questions to warrens@highlands.K.12.fl.us.
Under Pressure Sports Travel will begin accepting Friday at 648 S. Commerce Ave.; the phone number is 863-402-2100.
AVON PARK
Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department at 2840 N. Highlands Blvd.; the phone number is 863-452-3807.
Souther Signs beginning Friday at 317 W. Main St. Call for more information, 863-243-3984.
LAKE PLACID
Boater’s World at 730 U.S. 27 N.; the phone number is 863-232-5661.
