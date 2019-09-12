By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — After dodging Dorian, many residents are nervously watching the tropics for the next storm to develop. In truth, there are several areas the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. For now, the most immediate threat to our area is being called Disturbance 1.
It’s a disturbance that could eventually be named Humberto.
Meteorologist Dustin Norman of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the NHC, as of Wednesday afternoon, is forecasting a 60% chance of development into something tropical.
“This is a broad area of showers and clouds that is over the northeastern Bahamas,” Norman said. “Over the next five days it could develop into something tropical like a depression or a storm.”
Norman said this is a rain maker and the winds are not an immediate threat. He also expressed gratitude that the rains were falling on the southeast of the Bahamas and not the northeastern where Dorian decimated the islands.
The storms are stretched out for hundreds of miles, Norman said. Using the present forecast, Norman said Highlands County will see rain by the weekend.
“Highlands has had a short period of dry weather, but flooding is always a possibility,” Norman said. “Low-lying areas and those prone to flooding could potentially get some standing water.”
Avoid driving over roads with standing water on them and remember the NOAA slogan, “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Sept. 10 was the official peak of hurricane season. NOAA meteorologists warn against complacency, however, and said the end of the season isn’t until Nov. 30.
“It’s not a sharp peak,” Norman said. “It’s more like the top of a bell curve.”
For more information, visit noaa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.