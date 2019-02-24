LAKE PLACID – After another successful Arts & Crafts Country Fair this month, fair officials are seeking new volunteers to ensure the continuance of the annual event. The town celebrated the 53rd year of the popular tradition. The fair is so popular there is a mural on the south side of MidFlorida Credit Union depicting the event in its earlier years.
Some 40 to 50 volunteers are the backbone of the country fair. Except for the two new volunteers this year, most of the volunteers have been working behind the scenes diligently for decades, such as Helen Obenchain, exhibits chair. Obenchain has been volunteering with the fair for about 30 years.
Most of the volunteers are in their 80s and one is in their 90s, according to Obenchain.
They are seeking volunteers now to train for future fairs. Looking at the math, it is easy to see the need for volunteers; no volunteers equals no fair.
“It’s a training process,” Obenchain said. “You just can’t walk in and start doing a job. We need people to come in and learn how to do the jobs. We cannot do the long hours anymore. We need to start training new people if the fair is going to keep going.”
There is a job for everyone. All ages can help out. There are 10 different divisions of artwork that include photography, yarn and cord art, cooking, poetry, quilts, sewing and much more. Obenchain said they will talk to the new recruits and find out where they would feel comfortable.
“We will train people and it will take them a couple of years to learn the process,” Obenchain said.”I will stay on and help, but the older folks don’t want the full responsibility. We are looking for people who will work for several years on the fair and help it to continue. It’s not just a one-time thing. It is a long-term commitment.”
When illness strikes any of the volunteers, they find themselves very short-handed. They need help from set up, and tear down to artistic division chairs. Youth from school clubs and organizations can get volunteer hours.
“We are looking for people who are genuinely interested. They should have some organizational skills, too. There is a job for everyone. No one can use being a snowbird as an excuse. I’m one. We welcome snowbirds,” she said.
The fair has an inside section for the exhibits and the area around DeVane Park with vendors.
There is an initial meeting in November for volunteers, then the planning meetings start in January.
To volunteer or receive more information on volunteering for the fair, call Obenchain at 269-932-8934.
