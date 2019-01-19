LAKE PLACID — Town staff are looking forward to moving into their new digs at 1069 U.S. 27. The former church of Christ has been bought and paid for and is currently being remodeled to suit the needs of the government.
In previous Town Council meetings, Town Administrator Phil Williams and others said they felt the budget for total renovations would be about $200,000 and possibly less. As of Jan. 14, Williams said about $120,000 has been spent so far — 60 percent of the estimated budget.
With the goal to have the renovations completed and staff moved in by the end of February and the March regular monthly meeting then be held in the new Town Hall, what has been done so far?
Outside lighting has been replaced with LED lighting. The lights near the edge of the property, closest to the highway were out and it was very dark at night, Williams said. The outside of the massive facility will be getting a facelift in the way of a new paint job by Tim White. Inmate labor was used to cut the bushes away from the facade of the building in readiness for painting.
The cement sidewalk at the main office entrance will be torn out and raised to meet the lip of the bricks to create a smooth surface. An electric door opener will assist handicapped persons open the front doors.
The irrigation system needed extensive work.
“The entire irrigation system was badly neglected,” Williams said.
Inside are four bathrooms compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act. The building has several other standard bathrooms also.
Upon entering the main entrance, clients will have two customer service windows to seek help at. The reception area is being retrofitted to create the windows. Security/privacy doors are being added to separate the reception area from offices.
The offices are large and Town Council members have said they would like to rent some of them out.
The sanctuary is getting a major overhaul. The huge gold tone chandelier was raised so it wouldn’t be in the way during Town Council meetings, which will now be videotaped. The church came with all types of video, sound and lighting equipment.
Several lights in the vaulted ceiling were out and a cherry picker was brought in to reach and replace the burnt out bulbs with LED lights.
“The air in the tires of the lift had to be let out a bit to get it through the door,” Williams said. “We made it through the doors with an inch to spare on either side.”
The council dais was extended and will seat the council members during meetings. The dais is where the church’s altar was. The exposed plywood on the dais revealed Bible verses written on it, presumably from the youth group and members. That plywood will be covered up again once the dais extension is complete.
The baptismal was taken out from behind the altar’s (dais) wall. Eventually, Williams would like to see an ADA compliant restroom behind the dais wall for convenience during meetings.
The pews were still in the building but were not anchored into the floor, so they are being moved around as needed. In previous monthly meetings, the council members expressed an interest in selling them.
The “meeting room” can also be rented out for weddings and other special events.
“We don’t have a fee schedule for the rental just yet,” Williams said.
Danny Lamarre, horticulture and sidewalk supervisor for the town, has his eye on a building behind the main structure. It has a small office, restroom and a large garage in the back for his equipment.
Technically, there is already a tenant in the meeting room. He doesn’t pay rent but doesn’t take up much room either. He has long whiskers, four legs and a tail. Let’s just say he brings new meaning to the phrase “quiet as a church mouse.”
