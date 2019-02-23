LAKE PLACID — About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday two burglars smashed the glass doors of MD Jewelers at 70 Tower Plaza and helped themselves to property that was not theirs. According to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, the perpetrators did not get away with much.
The suspects heard the alarm go off and fled out the same door, authorities say.
“Officers and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene quickly,” Fansler said. “Officer Mitch Cooper was the first one on scene and went on a foot chase. They put up a perimeter but unfortunately we did not catch him.”
Fansler suspected the suspects had a getaway car waiting for them and one suspect was left behind. The description of the suspect is an African-American male about 6 feet tall and about 185 pounds. He was last seen on Hillside Avenue and was headed toward Tower Street. The suspect may have been wearing a gray hoodie with a logo on it, perhaps Superman.
Fansler said that nearby residents said they saw someone matching his description asking to use a telephone.
Video showed two suspects were involved in the burglary, authorities say.
“Evidence has been located that we are going to be analyzing,” Fansler said.
As far as law enforcement knows, the burglars were not armed.
Officials are asking for the public to turn in any information they may have on the crime. Call Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
Other local law enforcement agencies have also seen an uptick in burglaries.
One notable case from Polk County involved two teenagers and an adult charged in connection with two dozen burglaries dating back to November 2018.
A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Feb. 15 in Mulberry, and ended up arresting a 16-year-old male from Bartow. The teenager had a 9mm handgun on him, which was stolen during a trend of car burglaries in that area of the county.
Polk Sheriff’s detectives linked this same teenager to 25 burglaries and a vehicle theft between November 2018 and January, then identified another 16-year-old male and 22-year-old Adam Bustos, both of Bartow, as accomplices.
In an unrelated case, Polk deputies took a report on Monday of an attempted burglary at 1:50 a.m. that day at Guns Galore on U.S. 92 in Lakeland. The front window glass was shattered.
Video surveillance showed two males trying to get inside. After one of them broke the glass, the store alarm sounded and they fled, the Polk Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives identified two underage males as suspects and made the arrests.
In Highlands County, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department both noted an apparent recent increase in burglaries.
“I can’t say without looking at the numbers, but is sure seems like it,” said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
In just the last week, he said, his department had:
• Six business burglaries, with three downtown and three on U.S. 27.
• Three residential burglaries in the 1900-2600 blocks of Lakeview Drive, near downtown.
• Three vehicle burglaries in big retail store parking lots, on U.S. 27.
Hart did not note any recent church or school burglaries, but cautioned people to be wary.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies had seen an uptick in car burglaries over the last month or so.
It’s almost always unlocked cars, he said.
Most of the areas hit lately have been retirement communities, manufactured home parks like Reflections on Silver Lake and Crystal Lake Club, both in Avon park.
Burglars tend to park near the parks, walk in and look for either unsecured cars for burglary or unsecured golf carts for joy rides, authorities say.
All the stolen carts and one stolen bicycle were all recovered, Dressel said. The bicycle was found in nearby woods.
“(Burglars) make forced entry a lot of times, but a lot would be prevented if people made sure their cars are all locked up,” Dressel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.