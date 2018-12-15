LAKE PLACID — The second Wednesday of every month the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce hosts its luncheon at the Genesis Center uptown. This past Wednesday, Dec. 12, was no different as chamber members and guests gathered for a holiday feast.
Ashley and Emily Finke were the special guests. The sisters played traditional Christmas carols on their violins with a beautiful mural backdrop behind them. The mural was painted by Keith Goodson.
Emily Finke stunned the crowd as she lifted her voice and sang “Silent Night” in German. She followed it by singing the song again in English; it was just as beautiful the second time.
In keeping with tradition, Wauchula State Bank sponsored the midday event. The room was filled with ambiance and the details were the finest, down to the linens, Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May said.
“The Genesis Center is a great place to hold our luncheons,” May said. “They are always very accommodating and do a great job.”
The holiday meal was beef tips over rice and all the sides and desserts. The meal was catered by Frank Hartzell.
May said the chamber was also celebrating a very successful toy drive.
“We collected many toys for the Lake Placid Police Department toy giveaway,” she said. “We split the toys between the Police Department and the Battle of the Bands toy drive.”
The chamber’s morning networking mixers will pick up in the new year at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Edward Jones office at 3 N. Main Ave., which is on the corner of Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard. The mixers run about one hour and give business leaders and business owners a chance to exchange marketing ideas for their businesses.
January’s chamber luncheon will also be held at the Genesis Center at 218 Bellview St. at noon Wednesday, Jan. 9.
For more information on chamber luncheons or other events, call 863-465-4331 or lpfla.com.
