By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The new Lake Placid Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 is a showplace. The 20,000-square-foot building received a makeover with renovations and new paint before the town staff moved in last February.
Everything is nice and new looking, until one looks up to the ceiling in the town council meeting chamber. What looks like a bad paint job, on closer inspection, is mold.
The mold appears to be isolated to the chamber ceiling and only the apex of it. Town Administrator Phil Williams said the mold has not spread to other parts of the center.
“Historically, it appears it’s something that has been reoccurring and has resulted in modification experiments over the years,” Williams said in an email. “Professionals are being consulted and it’s possible I will publish a request for bids this week. It does not appear to have spread.”
Mold was an issue raised from a leak where a steeple on the sanctuary was before the purchase of the new Town Hall. After the steeple was removed, the roof was “capped” to prevent leaks. In a pre-sale inspection by Bodon, Inc., the report did not show any leaks in September 2018.
Bodon does not do mold inspections so a mold inspection specialist was brought in. The Highlands News-Sun reported on Nov. 13, 2018 that mold found on that inspection.
Williams said Bowden Roofing confirmed there were no leaks as of last week and the company refit the cap at no charge because it looked like a temporary fix.
“I think our changing the AC temp in the main council chamber caused an outbreak that we are dealing with in the ceiling area,” Williams wrote. “Preliminary mold expert opinion suspects air flow and surface mold only.”
Williams said pinching pennies by raising the temperature may have been the culprit.
“Considering AC sensor upgrades and better humidity monitoring. Possible the mold came from attempts to save a little by turning temp up. We are still learning the building,” Williams wrote. “What looks like a little savings on ac [sic] may be more costly in the long run. We hope the upgrades and remediation together will be less than 15,000 [dollars].”
Appointments have been scheduled for the experts to look at the problem and formulate a way to clear the mold out. There is no set date yet as to when the job will be tackled as the job will go out for bids next week.
Williams said that no staff members have reported illness from mold exposure.
