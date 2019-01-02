LAKE PLACID – A case of road rage on Friday left a woman with injuries and one man in jail. Stanley Lorenzo Shuler, 51, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Saturday by the Lake Placid Police Department. He is facing charges of battery that caused bodily harm and felony burglary with assault.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler explained that the incident occurred at the intersection of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 where the victim was stopped at a red light in her car and Shuler was behind her in his vehicle.
Although they are uncertain why, Shuler seemed mad at the woman driving in front of him. Witnesses and the victim said Shuler got out of his car and walked toward the victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side. It was not immediately determined if the two knew each other.
The victim rolled down her driver’s side window to speak with Shuler. According to Fansler, Shuler allegedly reached into the window and started to beat on the woman inside. Then Shuler tried to pull the victim out of the car.
The victim was taken to the Lake Placid Florida Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Fansler said that she was bruised but had no critical conditions.
Shuler left the scene. Fansler said Shuler evaded the officers when they made contact with him the following day.
Shuler has several cases in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website dating back to 2002. Many of the charges are traffic violations for running stop signs, unlawful speeding, etc. In 2004, Shuler was found guilty of two counts of battery on law enforcement, battery on LEO with deadly weapon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to flee an officer, and possession of marijuana.
Shuler is in the Highlands County Jail and has a bond of $15,500.
