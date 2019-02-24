LAKE PLACID — Larry Ellis, 37 of Lake Placid, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday afternoon. His arrest report lists a street name of "12 Gauge." He is facing a felony count of aggravated stalking, follow or harass, cyberstalking credible threat to person; a misdemeanor charge for property damage of $200 or under and a felony county or burglary with assault or battery.
On Feb 20, additional charges were added including driving on a suspended license three times and failing to register a vehicle. Due to the domestic nature of the crime, the victim will not be identified.
Deputies met with Ellis' victim on Feb. 16 to talk about Ellis' continual threats of physical violence and harassing her. When deputies arrived,the victim told them Ellis was in her yard on his motorcycle about 6 a.m. She told them he began to beat the siding of her trailer where he knew she would be sleeping.
The victim made contact “through the door” and she advised Ellis to leave. According to the arrest report, she asked him to leave multiple times. The victim said she verbally fought with Ellis but he would not leave and called her derogatory names.
Ellis tried to enter a pair of sliding glass doors but was stopped because the victim put a shower rod in the track to stop anyone from forcing it open. Ellis screamed he was going to “beat her like a man,” the report said.
The victim grabbed the phone and told Ellis that she was calling 911 and she went into her bedroom to call. Ellis left.
Deputies learned that the victim had been harassed and threatened by Ellis prior to the altercation on Feb. 16. The victim told deputies that she has told Ellis numerous times that he is not allowed on her property but he continued to do it. She said he called her derogatory names and chased after her when she was outside.
Ellis is being held without bail in the Highlands County Jail. Ellis has several cases over the years listed in the Clerk of County Court records.
