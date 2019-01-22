LAKE PLACID — Davey M. Torres 20, of Lake Placid was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 12 just before 1 a.m. Torres is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a business, and possession of drug equipment.
According to the arrest report, the deputy noticed Torres driving a white Chevrolet at Dal Hal Boulevard without its headlights on. The deputy performed a traffic stop and Torres pulled his vehicle into the Gate gas station. The deputy approached Torres to explain why he stopped him.
The deputy reported smelling burnt cannabis coming from the suspect’s car. The deputy asked if Torres had anything illegal on him. His statement was redacted in the report, but the report indicates deputies searched his person.
Torres stepped out of the vehicle and was searched. Nothing illegal was found on his person. Other statements by Torres were redacted in the report, but authorities did search the Chevrolet. In the center console, deputies found $842 in cash and a gallon-sized Ziploc bag of leafy green substance, which field-tested positive for marijuana.
Torres was arrested and taken to Highlands County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.