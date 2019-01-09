LAKE PLACID — Speeding over 20 mph probably changed the immediate future path of Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, of Lake Placid. He was arrested about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6 after a routine traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, a Lake Placid police officer used radar to verify the speed of a silver Jaguar and pulled the suspect over with his lights activated. The stop was made near the Gate gas station on Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
The driver was identified as McCray. The officer wrote McCray a ticket for not having his driver license and having an expired proof of insurance. After the citation, McCray consented to have the officer search his car.
The officer noticed McCray had a firearm that slipped into his right pants pocket when he stepped out of the vehicle for the search. McCray denied having a concealed carry license.
McCray was detained and backup was called in. The officer sat McCray and his female passenger, Paris Martel, 18, on the curb while he continued his search of the vehicle.
The Smith & Wesson M&P .380 had one bullet in the chamber and three rounds of ammunition in the magazine. The gun was reported as stolen as part of a burglary in Avon Park in October 2018.
Martel was Mirandized and agreed to talk as the officer asked what she knew. First she reported she was coming from home then said she was coming from a party in Avon Park. Authorities released her to her family.
McCray was Mirandized but talked to the officers, the arrest report states. He said he needed the gun to attend a party in Avon Park and that he bought the gun for $150.
McCray is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property. The gun is valued at approximately $400.
