LAKE PLACID — Howard S. Davis, 62, of Lake Placid was struck and killed by a motorist while walking on U.S. 27 Sunday night, just after 8 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the driver of the car, Carl B. Staron, 78, of Lake Placid had no injuries. Staron’s wife and passenger, Phyllis L. Staron, 77, sustained minor injuries.
Phyllis Staron was taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid for her injuries.
The accident report states Carl Staron was driving a 1993 GMC Suburban northbound in the far right lane on U.S. 27 negotiating a left-hand curve just north of South Sun N Lakes Boulevard in Lake Placid at 8:10 p.m. At the same time, Davis was walking northbound in the far right lane ahead of Staron’s vehicle.
Authorities say said the motorist was unable to avoid hitting Davis. The front end of Staron’s car hit Davis. Carl Staron was able to bring his car to a stop on the east shoulder of U.S. 27.
After being struck, Davis moved toward the northeast and came to rest face-down on the shoulder of the highway, facing northeast.
No charges are listed on the FHP report. The Starons were both wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.