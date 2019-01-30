LAKE PLACID — They say misery loves company. If that’s true, Natasha Dawn Jernigan, 31, of Ocala, and Dustin Nevada Sills, 33, of Avon Park, should be happy being miserable as they face multiple charges together.
Lake Placid police officers arrested the couple at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Sills is facing charges of knowingly driving on a suspended license, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of drug possession without a prescription, four counts of drug equipment possession, drug equipment possession to use or possible manufacturing paraphernalia to transport drugs, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Jernigan is charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, four counts of drug possession, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
According to the police report, an officer performed a traffic stop on Sills because he was speeding. Sills was allegedly driving 72 mph in a 50 mph zone in a white Ford F-150 on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Heartland Boulevard.
When the officer approached the car, he could reportedly smell marijuana coming from within the cabin of the truck. Dispatch informed the officer that Sills’ license was suspended. Sills was aware of the suspension.
The officer searched Sills and found multiple pocket knives including a curved fighting knife known as a karambit. The officer also found a bottle with “electric tape wrapped around it that contained small plastic bags” that are typically used to transport drugs, the report states.
A container with two glass pipes with residue in them were found on the driver’s floorboard. In the middle console one more glass pipe was found. All tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
Authorities say that in between the passenger seat, where Jernigan sat, and the middle console, a .22 caliber revolver was located.
A small plastic bag with under 20 ounces of marijuana and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamines field-tested positive for those drugs respectively. Six pipes with residue were found and a prescription bottle along with pills and several small baggies for distribution, the arrest report states.
Neither Sills nor Jernigan had a prescription. Both were taken to the Highlands County Jail.
“Both defendants had contraband on their persons which [sic] was introduced (into the facility) and found,” the report said.
Sills has 13 prior cases listed in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Jernigan is not found in Highlands County Clerk of Courts but has 11 court cases in Marion County dating back to 2006 for domestic battery, theft with a firearm, and retail theft with priors, among others. Some cases were dropped.
