By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID – Lake Placid’s Kal Reifsnyder, 15, recently returned triumphant from the 2019 FAI – F3A World Championship tournament for remote control airplanes held in Italy in August. He took first place in the under 18 division and earned 16th place overall.
Reiffsnyder went through qualifying for the competition last summer and practiced flying and maneuvers every weekend to hone his skills. After his arrival in Italy, he rose through the preliminary and semifinals with 120 and 30 other pilots in them respectively.
The young pilot graduated to the finals with 10 other pilots. They were required to fly a sequence with 18 maneuvers. Reifsnyder scored the highest and took first place along with a gold medal and large trophy. He said he was proud Team USA also took overall in the team category.
“It felt like a dream,” Reifsnyder said about his victory. “I’ve never expected to win any competition that big. It was just a blessing to do so.”
Father and son spent an additional 11 days sightseeing and attending another RC plane event in France. He feels lucky that, along with fundraising, his sponsors helped to pay for the trip.
Reifsnyder came by RC aviation through his father, Tom, who is also an enthusiast. Kal said his father put the controls in his hands when he was just 3 years old. He began competing at age 7.
“I picked it up pretty quick,” he said. “By the time I was 10, I was pretty good. When I was 11 or 12, I started getting sponsorship opportunities.”
With airplanes costing anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000, the sponsorships were welcome. Reifsnyder has sponsors for just about every part of the planes he flies including engines, propellers, motors and exhaust systems.
Reifsnyder has friends from all over the world who are involved in the sport. He said his favorite parts about competitions are seeing his friends and people he looks up to in the RC community.
Reifsnyder is a sophomore at Lake Placid High School. He is currently enrolled in virtual school which allows him time to travel for tournaments with his planes and play on the travel baseball and LPHS baseball teams.
The next competition Reifsnyder will take on is in Arizona, which has a $50,000 purse, at the end of November. He will soon travel to Australia with his parents, Tom and Kristine and his sister Katie.
“My family supports me a lot,” he said.
John Rousch is a local mentor for Reifsnyder. Rousch heads up the aviation/aerospace program at LPHS and the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 for youth with interest in aviation.
“For the past two years, we have been building a full-scale Air-Cam plane,” Reifsnyder said. “The program is cool because it gives us a lot of chances to get hands on opportunities that we normally wouldn’t have. It’s for Story Musgrave. Working with him was an awesome experience. He’s been in space and he told us a lot of cool stories.”
Upon graduation, Reifsnyder plans on heading to the aviation program at Polk State College and obtain his commercial pilot’s license.
