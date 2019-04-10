LAKE PLACID – When Town Administrator Phil Williams learned about a Florida Fish and Conservation Commission grant to help build a new boat dock at Lake June in 2017, he, and the Town Council members thought it would be a good idea to apply for it. The application was filled out and $8,721 was granted to the town with a matching grant of $970. In Monday night’s regular Town Council meeting, the matter was discussed.
The town decided to take FWC up on their offer in a meeting in March, 2017. After two years, Williams finally received a contract for the grant and asked Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III to review some language regarding the placement of the dock. FWC wants the boat dock to be dedicated to boating and not include swimming.
“Site Dedication: The Grantee agrees to dedicate the project site as a boat access facility for the use and benefit of the public for the duration of the agreement. Such dedication must occur before any grants funds are reimbursed,” the FWC contract reads.
The location is the real juxtaposition. The FWC grant may require the swimming hole to be excluded at the park if the boat ramp is funded through them. Apparently, the wording on the dock contract is clear as the lake water itself. Harris told council members of a problem he had in the past with an FWC grant and the boat dock’s proximity to the swimming portion of the lake. He was told there could be no swimming near the boat docks, which was not told to him before the town accepted the grant. He was told the town was out of the program.
“So, this one comes out and I look, and sure enough, there are a couple spots where they say, ‘you gotta dedicate the area to boating,’” Harris said. “We wrote back and said, ‘there’s no legal description in the area being dedicated to boating and no map.”
The town wanted to keep swimming on the west and north sides of the dock with boating on the other side which has been in place for decades. Harris suggested Williams should look into the safety elements for swimming and boating.
Williams said FWC wants some time to explore options and bring them before council. The council has 90 days to reject or accept the grant.
“If we accept the grant, we are in FWC’s back pocket as far as what happens to our swimming area,” he said.
Williams said he was leaning toward recommending the council put in some specific language but he felt differently after talking to the town’s attorney. Now he feels other options should be looked at.
“I think what we are going to find out is that it’s cheaper to put in a stationary dock,” he said. “We’ve gotten some prices on that; probably about $7,000 to put in a stationary dock ourselves. That may be the better way to go. That way we are not obligated to anyone.”
He reminded the council that it has taken two years just to get the contract. He also said the grant funds could take a couple of years to come in also.
Williams said he was also warned by county employees that received money from FWC at Bishop Park that they were notoriously slow in reimbursing the grant funds.
The term of the agreement, according to the GFWC contract, would be until June 30, 2040.
Councilwoman Debra Worley said she was pro-swimming because there is so little in the area. She would rather have the area dedicated to swimming than have a boat dock.
The item was tabled and Williams and staff were asked to come back with other options to present to council.
