LAKE PLACID – June’s regular meeting of the Town Council will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Town of Lake Placid Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 N.; otherwise known as the new Town Hall.
The Consent Agenda 1 includes the usual bill paying and monthly housekeeping items but this month has a couple interesting items. The town is recognizing with appreciation, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners for their part in securing the grant funds for the CDBG grant to replace Lake Blue water lines in the amount of $750,000.
The town will also recognize Highlands County Utility Project Manager Bob Diefendorf for his efforts in project management.
One resident has signed up on the agenda to speak. Robert Cooper will be discussing the property he purchased that has a lien on it. He would like it removed.
Duke Energy Florida’s Jerry Miller will be updating the council and members of the audience on the solar farm project that has recently started. Anyone interested in the solar plant should attend the meeting.
There will be a first reading on voluntary annexations to properties.
Budget workshop dates will be scheduled if all the council members are available; if not, other dates will have to be decided on. The workshop times will be all at 5:30 p.m. dates include: July 17, July 31 and Aug. 21 at the LP Government Center.
Other items have been placed on the agenda for discussion, guidance or approval, which were added by the Town Administrator and include:
RPAC project rankings, government center use discussion and the interconnection of the Tomoka Heights water system.
Citizens who want to speak at the meeting are asked to sign in. There is a three-minute time limit unless approved by council.
