By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 instead of the second Monday that is customary. Anyone with interest in town government and policies is invited to attend the public meeting.
It looks like the Town of Lake Placid will be pushing its northern borders again if the first reading on several ordinances involving annexations are passed. A second reading and adoption in December would settle those properties into the town limits and create new northern borders.
The properties to be annexed include portions of South Lakeview Drive, near Lake Clay and will include the large property of OHI-Asset, better known as the Southern Lifestyles Assisted Living.
The second reading for the budget and millage should pass with no problem as nothing is changing, but the Florida Department of Revenue said the council was out of compliance because of advertising issues and a budget item that was put on two lines instead of one.
A woman representing the Daughters of the American Revolution will ask council to consider installing a “Small Library” in DeVane Park.
Jack Edgemon, vice president of Pure Lead (Richfield Commercial Properties), will ask for a parking variance on the proposed expansion of the company.
The portion of the agenda that had many people talking last month is what to do with the town buildings. Which property would be renovated for the Lake Placid Police Department to move into, if any. Typically the council meetings have a handful of people in the audience. Given the strong opinions after the meeting, there may be more people in the audience.
The properties in question are:
- 8 N. Oak Ave., the current police station;
- 11 Interlake Blvd., the current fire and EMS house;
- 311 W. Interlake Blvd., the vacated Town Hall; and
- 1069 US 27 North, the new Lake Placid Government Center.
Christmas decorations are also on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in the Government Center at 1069 US 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.