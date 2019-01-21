SEBRING — The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center will host the 32nd annual Lake Placid Art League Art & Fine Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The agricultural center is at 4509 George Blvd. Admission for the art event is free.
Over 50 artists will be showcasing and selling their unique and creative pieces of art work. League Vice President Eileen Tietz said there will be something for everyone’s taste. Literally, spices and dips are available for sale as are hot dogs and barbecue chicken sandwiches for lunch. Sweets and beverages are also available.
Art in every medium imaginable will be on display and most of the artists will be on site to ask questions about their craft. Oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, pencils and photography can be seen. Intricate gourd artwork, woodworking and handmade jewelry are always popular items for gifts.
Any art show faces difficulty to hold the public’s interest year after year. Tietz was asked why people keep showing up to the Lake Placid Art League show.
Tietz said there is always the possibility of a Highwaymen sighting.
“There’s a lot of quality and a lot of variety,” she added.
The booths will be judged on artistic quality for prizes. Door prizes will also be drawn throughout the day.
Outside art vendor space is still available for exhibitors.
For more information, email info@lakeplacidartleague.org.
