LAKE PLACID — Parents and students will have to break a bad habit that has been tolerated for years beginning Tuesday morning when students return to school from the winter break. Parking on Green Dragon Drive to drop off or pick up children in front of Lake Placid Elementary School will no longer be allowed.
Although the traffic on Green Dragon Drive has been a problem for years, it has escalated as the school’s enrollment has grown over the years. Lake Placid High School shares Green Dragon Drive, so the traffic is compounded as parents and student drivers have to navigate the entrance to the high school, which is almost directly in front of the LPE parent drop off and pickup line.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said the problem occurs when parents arrive an hour ahead of time to pick up their kids from the elementary school.
“When the kids are released, the line moves fairly smoothly,” Fansler said. “It’s the parents that get there an hour early and start stacking the cars up that there is a problem.”
Fansler said it is Florida State Statute 316.1945 that is being violated.
Highlands County School Board member Bill Brantley said the School Board, Lake Placid Elementary School administration and Lake Placid Police held a meeting a few weeks ago to work out solutions to the problem.
LPE Principal Candis Dean sent home letters in student backpacks before the winter break. During the holiday break, Green Dragon Drive South was to be relined to reflect the new changes.
The south end of Green Dragon Drive will still be the parent pickup line. The entrance will be closed until 2 p.m. daily.
The center lane will be the only lane to take motorists to the elementary school office. The northernmost lane of the driveway, or the lane closest to the school, will be used to exit the south parking lot and turn right (north) onto Green Dragon Drive. Dean noted that during the hours affected by the school zone, the northernmost lane will not be able to turn left (south) onto Green Dragon Drive. The school zone times are 6:45-8:45 a.m. and 1:45-3:45 p.m.
Fansler said police will start writing warnings during the first week.
“We will give people the week to educate themselves,” Fansler said. “Then, we will write tickets.”
The same situation exists for Lake Placid Middle School at Interlake Boulevard and Tangerine Avenue, according to Fansler.
“The cars stack up to be first in line,” he said. “It is never legal for someone to stop on Green Dragon Drive or Interlake Boulevard.”
The cars accumulate so they are parked on the shoulders of Interlake Boulevard, which is illegal, according to Fansler. The stacking causes buses and other vehicles to either stop or illegally pass in the left lane.
