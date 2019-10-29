By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID – Normally, painting school property would be considered vandalism and probably get students expelled for a few days. However, students at Lake Placid High School were not only asked to participate in painting of the school property, they were encouraged. After all, it raised money and awareness for a good cause.
The cause was a new memorial scholarship for the beloved Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher Naisha Henderson who died just before school started in August from complications from an illness. The senior class, as well as the AVID students, decided to create a scholarship in her memory for a graduating AVID senior.
Then, they found a creative way to pay for it. Students who have parking spots paid $25 and submitted an artist rendering for approval. Painting of the parking spots started Friday, Oct. 18. However, Mother Nature had other plans and sent a very wet Tropical Storm Nestor. Students have been putting the final details on their masterpieces ever since.
Some paintings are very simple with a name, while others offer words of inspiration. One spot offers a peek into the humor of its owner, “If you can read this, I’m late.”
Many students painted the spot, because, let’s face it, they could. Others were supportive of the scholarship fund and wanted to make a personal statement as well.
“It’s cute,” student Jacqueline Morales said as she prepped her spot. “This is the first year we are doing this and it’s for the scholarship.”
Some students who knew Henderson as their AVID teacher had a very personal take on the painting.
Chiara Chillemi is a former student of Henderson’s. When she talked about her former teacher, it was almost as if she were speaking of a good friend.
“Ms. Henderson was very preppy and always happy and excited,” she said. “She blended in with all of us. She enjoyed teaching AVID. She mentored me. Before we left for the summer, she gave us all cards. She would call me Miss Maisel after the show, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ She told me that whatever I did with my art after graduation she knew I would excel in my future.”
A few Lake Placid Middle students from the National Junior Honor Society volunteered to paint a spot and received service hours. Kristine Reifsnyder is a teacher at LPHS and supervised the middle school students. She was also a co-worker and friend of Henderson’s.
“We were together at Lake Placid Elementary School first,” she said. “She was a great friend and colleague. She always put a smile on my face. I hope this starts a great tradition and it continues to grow.”
Class sponsor Misty Mathews completed her spot first to give everyone the gist of the painting. Monica and Mandolin Turner did a mural for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Kevin Gentry.
Henderson’s mother and father, Jose and Wanda Jimenez, were thrilled when they heard about the scholarship. Wanda said her daughter’s students were her life and Naisha often asked her to pray for them.
“Naisha’s grandfather talks about it everyday,” Wanda Jimenez said. “It would have meant the world to her. She loved her students like they were her own children.”
Jimenez said her daughter wanted her students to be successful, so a scholarship is a great match.
“Her AVID students seem to be pushing themselves to excel,” she said. “The football team has her initials on their helmets. I know she is smiling down on them. Whenever I see her students, I tell them, ‘Take her advice to heart.’ Those students were her babies.”
Jimenez said despite her daughter’s death at an early age, she knew the students had been inspired by her. Henderson’s students often tell Jimenez how much she meant to them.
“God has a plan; I know I will see her one day because I have Jesus in my heart.”
