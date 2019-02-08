LAKE PLACID — First responders have difficult jobs. Their days can be fraught with danger involving criminals, fires, accidents, and holding someone’s life in their hands. Firefighters, EMS and police officers have a physically tough job but it can also be tough emotionally.
The Lake Placid High School Student Government Association and Culinary Classes teamed up to brighten the day for the town’s first responders on Thursday. Culinary Classes II and III, taught by Craig Skalski, cooked up chili and cornbread and enormous chocolate chip cookies for local first responders.
The SGA students and art class students created an artistic dragon on poster board and signed it. It is now hanging in Lake Placid Fire Department/EMS, Engine 36, 11 W. Interlake Blvd. The SGA students who participated in delivering lunches Thursday were Eden Francois, Kayla Alligood, Molly Tunning, Shanah Bobo and Mason Goins.
The SGA students, chaperoned by Principal Kevin Tunning, surprised the first responders with delivering the comfort food. The high school students and the lunches were met with gratitude. The first stop was to Engine 36 near Main Street and Interlake Boulevard. The firefighters were so happy to get lunch that they even helped the youth unload Tunning’s SUV.
“We wanted to bring you lunch to let you all know how much you do for us,” Molly Tunning said.
The students were asked if the shooting on Jan. 23 in Sebring made them more aware of the civil servants in their community and if that is why they made lunch for the local first responders.
“No,” Chanah Bobo said. “We were actually planning on doing this before the SunTrust shooting.”
The firefighters and EMS staff that were in the station dove right in to the chili and cornbread. The cookies were an extra big hit.
“This is awesome,” Firefighter Kelly Gibson said. “It’s nice to be appreciated.”
The students made their way to the Lake Placid Police Department where they received a similar greeting.
“The chili, cornbread and cookies were outstanding,” Police Chief James Fansler said. “It is very touching that students considered our officers and staff in wanting to do something nice.”
“The Student Government Association is responsible for the election of SGA members at the end of the year,” BoBo said. “We have meetings every month to plan what things the students might want to do.”
According to Kevin Tunning, the students were being very humble.
“They do a lot for the school,” he said. “They organize games for the students to play every Friday in the Commons. They bring a lot of great ideas to the school administrators. Ideas they think will make the school better. They are a sort of think tank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.