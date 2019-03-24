VENUS – Joseph D. Dixon, 15, of Venus died in a vehicle wreck on Friday about 6 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol crash report indicates Dixon was the only one in the vehicle.
According to the trooper’s report, Dixon was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan truck northbound on Sheppard Road heading toward Byrd Road. Dixon “failed to maintain control of the vehicle” and his truck left the road.
When he left the road, Dixon hit a ditch and a fence post. The collision forced the truck to become airborne. When the truck was still airborne, it struck a barbed wire fence and a tree on the west side of the road.
The truck overturned and ended up on its right, or passenger side, on the road’s west shoulder.
The report states that alcohol was not a factor in the accident. It also says Dixon was not wearing a seat belt.
Dixon was a student at Lake Placid High School.
In Highlands County have been seven traffic crashes with fatalities in 2019, according to Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System.
