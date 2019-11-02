By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Enter the English classrooms of “Count” Michael Halpern and “Countess” Jenna Curry – if you dare. These imaginative teachers transformed their classrooms in order to bring to life the frightening prose of Edgar Allen Poe, the master of horror. Their final projects for the subject were appropriately celebrated on Halloween.
Halpern teaches English I Honors and said the students had to analyze a piece of literature from Poe and analyze it using the one-pager Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Strategy. Halpern said Reading Resource teacher Jenn Corely planned the lessons for a few weeks and decorated Halpern’s room.
Unsing a Rubric and the poster-sized paper, the focus was to have the students choose a piece of Poe’s work, read it and focus on the theme of the text for a majority of the points.
“They needed to show the author’s style by using quotations and symbolism and examining one or two of the main characters,” Halpern said.
The students worked in pairs and read in the darkened rooms by “lamplight” or cell phone lights surrounded by black bats, skeletons and cobwebs. Then they got to work on their posters.
“The dark and mysterious writer, Edgar Allan Poe, really captured our attention with his unique tale of ‘The Masque of the Red Death,’” Alondra Barajas said. “It was a thrilling experience trying to find the hidden meaning in the tale and looking for the style of the writer by the kinds of words that he used.”
Halpern said the most popular Poe’s pieces were “The Black Cat,” “The Tell Tale Heart” and “Mask of the Red Death” because it was Halloween.
“’The Tell-Tale Heart’ was an amazing short story that my partner and I were able to read,” Keyara Auguste said. “After I finished reading, I collaborated with my partner, and together we answered the questions.”
Enrique Garcia and his partner also read a short story.
““My partner and I read a short scary story,” he said. “It was fun and enjoyable to read and work together with her.”
Thomas Weldon liked hunting the symbolism in Poe’s work.
“My experience with the Hallow-One-Pager went very well. I really liked how indepth we went into the stories we read,” he said. “It made the stories come to life in a way. I also liked the part where we had to look for symbols and words because I feel like those symbols and words made the story come to life.”
Halpern has been a teacher in Lake Placid for 15 years.
“The students need to be engaged in what they are doing for their brains to learn,” he said. “They have to feel that they are in a safe and comfortable environment. When those needs are met they will grow. Add laughter and fun, make the brain learn. It has been a positive experience. I always try to make the class entertaining but sometimes it’s fun to go over the top.”
Curry’s class was challenged to a spooky Escape Room this week. They used clues from their reading of the very creepy “The Masque of the Red Death” in order to get out of seven escape rooms.
“It was a literary scene of art and madness as the teens grappled through symbolism, imagery, and allegory to escape the seven rooms,” the school’s social media post said.
