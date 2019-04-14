LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid Middle School student was arrested on Thursday during school hours. Highlands County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer D’Wayne Porter was alerted to a 14-year-old male student with contraband on campus.
Porter searched the student and his backpack where he found marijuana. Searching further into the backpack, Proctor found a handgun wrapped up in a T-shirt at the bottom of the satchel. The gun was loaded but did not have a bullet in the chamber, according to the sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
The PIO said the gun was not taken from the minor’s parents and he was unsure if the student was selling the marijuana or not.
“The most important thing I want to get out there is the kid said he had no intention of shooting anyone inside the school,” he said. “He was going to use it for protection from fighting after school.”
HCSO praised the diligence of school officials and Deputy Proctor.
“This is how it’s supposed to work,” the PIO said. “We preach ‘if you see something, say something.’ Someone saw something and said something. This was a good job by the school administration and by the deputy. They got a gun out of a kid’s hands and the situation was handled. Any time a kid has a gun, there is a potential for a tragic situation.”
The arrest comes on the heels of several rumors involving the middle and high schools involving student shooters. On March 31, the Highlands County Sheriff’’s Office countered rumors of a student at Lake Placid High School who allegedly had a “hit list” and was going to shoot those people on it on April 3. HCSO made the announcement via social media and its app. The message said HCSO had investigated the rumors and found them to be untrue. The school board did not put any extra security on the schools at that time.
On April 4, the school board did take action and addressed the rumors on social media.
“Due to recent rumors about a potential threat, Lake Placid High School will have additional law enforcement presence on campus. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the School Board of Highlands County take all threats seriously and all precautions are taken to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the social media message said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.