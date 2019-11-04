By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PALCID — The 14th annual Lake Placid Police Department Bike Rodeo went off without a hitch on Saturday morning. The road in front of the of the police station at 8 N. Oak Ave. was closed until noon so the kids could practice their new skills on the safety course.
The Bike Rodeo is a community outreach of the Lake Placid Police Department to teach children the importance of wearing helmets and learning safe habits while riding bikes. Hand signals are taught for turning on the safety course as well as stopping and looking both ways and spotting potential dangers such as driveways and debris in roads.
Before the children rode on the course, a new helmet was fitted to them by Capt. Richard Morey. The children were able to keep the helmets.
The event was organized by Officer Mostyn Mullins, who, along with Capt. Mark Schneider, is a certified bike safety technician. All officers, including reserve, were on hand to volunteer. Throughout the year, Mullins collects bikes and receives donations to purchase bikes for the rodeo.
During Saturday’s Bike Rodeo 26 bicycles were given away. The free event saw hundreds of children with their parents, many of whom say they attend every year. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler grilled hot dogs for the guests. The complimentary lunch included drinks, chips and cookies.
Several civilians helped out and vendors also joined in the fun. The Florida Department of Health of Highlands County gave information out on their resources. I Make a Difference, IMAD, offered old fashioned hop scotch and held a jump rope challenge for prizes.
“I Make a Difference is always asked to come to the rodeo,” Larry Moore said. “We like to come to it because this is one of the few community events that we can connect with parents. It’s hard to get parents to to attend community functions. Lake Placid Police Department is very successful in bringing the parents and kids together to interact with the community. We like to be a part of that, educating and making a difference.”
The Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club brought 1,000 books to give away and Healthy Families Highlands also brought resource materials. RC Critters brought a few exotics that held the youngsters in rapt attention.
Jam Inc. kept the mood festive as family friendly music was played.
Mullins was thrilled with the turn out and the amount of bicycles the department was able to give away. He said the sponsors and individual donors made the day possible.
“This is such a great community outreach, it’s fun and educational,” Mullins said. “We get to interact with young people and build trust.”
