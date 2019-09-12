By KIM LEATHERMAN
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department may be moving to the west, nearer the schools into the old town hall. The Town Council discussed the use of the old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., which has been sitting vacant for the past several months.
The council debated the financial feasibility of moving the LPPD from 8 N. Oak Ave., where it currently resides.
The town got a professional opinion from local Realtor Greg Karlson, who said the buildings are worth about $250,000 each. Karlson said the property on Oak Avenue is in better repair and just needs some updating inside, whereas the old town hall has “deferred maintenance.” He also said the LPPD building is smaller than the old town hall. The LPPD building has a newer roof and air conditioning.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said he had three main reasons why he would like to see the police department move to the Interlake Boulevard property:
- It would put the police department next to the schools and offer protection for the kids.
- It has the generator already and it could take a while to get a generator for the new Town Hall. Town Hall could use the building in the event of a long power outage.
- The $10,000 worth of technology that was purchased for security cameras would be lost if the property went to a sale.
Karlson said there are strong markets for both properties and they would have about the same value.
“I have to say, what’s really intriguing is the the police department building is the nicest property to sell,” Karlson said. “Because it doesn’t require hardly anything other than some remodeling inside. I can see someone taking the ceiling up and making that nice; probably moving some walls to open it up, but all in all, it’s a really nice location.
“I’m thinking the perfect price would be somewhere in the mid-$200 (K) range. I think if we find the right buyer and they can use it with the least amount of remodel, then we are going to get that or close to it.”
Karlson also said if someone has to take $30-50,000 to open it, the price would be in the lower $200,000’s. He was unsure of the cost of the “deferred maintenance” on the Interlake property.
Councilman Ray Royce said he wants to sell one of the properties. In an interview on Wednesday, he said he was for moving LPPD to the old town hall as long as it made financial sense. He commented on the $10,000 figure that Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and Williams said it would take to move the officers and administration to the Interlake Boulevard property.
“I have seen the number,” Royce said. “I hope it’s that low. I would like to get complete and accurate numbers on what it will cost. I don’t want council to have any surprises.”
Royce said it may be prudent to get an appraisal.
Mayor John Holbrook wants the council to consider the couple who want to open a youth house at the old town hall building. Councilman Greg Sapp asked for a month’s delay in voting on the matter; Councilwoman Debra Worley asked for two months.
Councilman Charlie Wilson III said LPPD has been dealing with the space issues for quite some time. Ultimately, he wants what is best for the town.
“We have all known about it. We have done space studies,” he said. “We have a vacant building that’s not going to do anything but deteriorate the longer it sits. While I think there is a need for a youth center or whatever, we are a government entity that has to provide police protection to this municipality and to wait for a possibility of a youth center, it still doesn’t solve the problem of space for the police department. Period.”
Wilson agreed with Royce that the Interlake property was the best choice for the LPPD.
“To sit here and dither is not accomplishing anything,” Wilson said. “The longer it sits there unused and unair-conditioned [sic], the bigger problems we are going to have. We need to make a decision one way or another.”
Sapp said the town should sell both properties and move LLPD to the new Town Hall, which would be away from the schools.
Royce said he was not keen on the idea of being a landlord for an after-school program. If they wanted to buy the place, it would be a different story. He said the two months would give the town time to determine how much repairs and renovations would have to be done in order to sell the Interlake Boulevard property.
