LAKE PLACID — Officers with the Lake Placid Police Department have been taking larger quantities of drugs off the streets in the tiny town. The hauls have been so large over the past year that the office faced a problem: storage and odor. The increase in the amount of drugs being housed as evidence was the cause of the smelly problem.
Some drugs in pill form don’t have much of a smell but the record-setting amounts of marijuana officers have confiscated does. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler estimated that three to four of the drug cases the police department currently have are suspicious for having fentanyl in them and one confirmed case containing the synthetic opioid drug.
Fentanyl is often used to “cut” other drugs, such as heroine or methamphetamine. According tho the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“I think the increase of drugs in our evidence room is because we have such a great and young group of officers,” Fansler said. “They like to get out there and get this stuff off the streets and out of the community.”
The total increase of evidence has risen 10-20 percent from last February to this February, according to police. Much of that is drug related and the majority of the drugs is marijuana. Cannabis has a strong and distinctive odor.
“The smell of the marijuana was emanating from the evidence room,” Fansler said. “I knew it couldn’t be good for anyone who was working near there to be breathing it in.”
The evidence room, which was the size of a closet until it was expanded a couple of years ago, needed some expert help. Miller’s Air Conditioning was brought in to consult and to help provide a solution.
It was determined that a special air vent was needed in order to get rid of the cannabis odor.
Central Contractors installed a power supply and wiring to the evidence room. Miller’s Air Conditioning installed the vent.
Detective Stuart Troutman’s office shares a common wall with the evidence room, and even with a steel reinforced wall he said he can occasionally smell the marijuana.
“Every once in a while, you get a waft of the smell of the cannabis,” Troutman said. “It is definitely better than it was.”
The entire project came in at just under $1,000, Fansler said.
