By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Bicycles! Bicycles, they want to ride their bicycles and they will learn to do it safely during the 14th annual Lake Placid Police Department Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the road in front of the police station at 8 N. Oak Ave. will be closed to traffic for the big event.
This fun and educational event is free for the families and open to the public.
Lake Placid Police Officer Mostyn Mullins and Captain Mark Schneider are certified bike safety technicians and will be accompanied by their colleagues and reserve officers to ensure kids from about 4 years old and up are as safe as possible while bike riding. Bicycles and bikes with training wheels will be provided for the youngsters to learn new skills with or sharpen existing skills.
Each child will receive a properly fit bike helmet before they go off to the skills course. The course will offer real life challenges such as stop signs, checking for traffic and obstacles on a bike path. An officer will walk beside the cyclist and guide the child through the exercise and offer guidance.
Kids can register for 20 free bike give-aways that will be drawn throughout the day. Gift bags will be given to each child who attends.
“We encourage kids to bring their won bikes in also,” Schneider said. “We will make sure they are in proper working order and do a safety inspection on them.”
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be given out and a local DJ will keep everyone moving with family-friendly music.
The Lake Placid Elks will be in attendance handing out anti-drug materials as the event corresponds with Red Ribbon Week.
