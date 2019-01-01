SEBRING — The conditions at Magnolia Retirement Home, a local assisted living facility, seem to be better, on paper at least. About six months ago, the Highlands News-Sun began reporting on the conditions at the facility at 149 Magnolia Ave.
Readers were outraged by the living conditions of the nearly 40 clients, many of whom are very poor and some are mentally ill. The facility is co-owned by Priscilla and Manuel Domisiw and their son, Dennis, acts as the facility administrator.
Pictures were provided by Florida Department of Heath and the Agency for Health Care Administration that were disturbing. A tin full of roaches was photographed by inspectors, mold, holes in doors and more had people commenting on the newspaper’s website, social media and letters to the editor.
The public wanted to know how to create change and how the place was still licensed. There was an outcry for help for the senior citizens who call Magnolia home.
On the other side of that coin were the people who were equally passionate when they stated the residents were poor and that’s all they can afford. They cited that no one would take them in and those without families would be bound for the streets.
According to the Health Department’s latest inspection dated Oct. 30, 2018, the facility passed its inspection. It had been months of “unsatisfactory” reports before this was accomplished.
An AHCA spokeswoman said when any facility closes, the clients are placed with the help of partnering organizations like Florida Department of Children and Families and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.
The co-owners were previously ordered to appear at a public hearing on July 24, 2018, for repeated code enforcement violations from City of Sebring Code Enforcement Officer Joe Romanik. There were, and still are, two cases against Magnolia’s owners: a “trash and rubbish” case and another case for “minimum maintenance.”
The trash and rubbish removal was not adequate. The code enforcement board gave the owners another extension to clean up the property. Instead, a Notice of Lien and Order Imposing Penalties was logged into the Highlands County Clerk of County’s records on Aug. 23, 2018. According to the code enforcement office, the penalty is $100 a day.
The minimal maintenance case will not be heard until March 2019.
In the last few months, the retirement home did get a new roof.
The facility’s licensure with AHCA is under litigation. The facility’s operating license expired on Sept. 26, 2018; instead of being renewed, the license was put under review. Magnolia’s license status changed to “litigation” in November 2018. The website explains how a suspension or termination occurs. AHCA refers to themselves as the Agency below.
“Agency Medicaid terminations and suspensions typically result from failure to return funds due to the Agency within required time-frames; a charge, indictment, or guilty plea to a health care related crime; suspension, termination, or exclusion from Medicare or Medicaid in another state; or a license denial, revocation, suspension or termination by the licensing agency.”
As of Dec. 26, 2018, the status still remains “in litigation.”
