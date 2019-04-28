LAKE PLACID – While there are other muralists in the tiny town, by far, the name Keith Goodson has become synonymous with murals that adorn both exterior and the interior walls of the Town of Murals. Goodson recently finished his latest masterpiece on the west wall of the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
The mural is called “Inspiring Minds is Our Gift” and its impressive dimensions are about 26 feet high at the apex of the roof and about 60-feet wide.
The mural features librarians and children throughout the years in period clothing, bespectacled bookworms donning bow ties and past librarians Marie Anderson and Merry Cresswell. Many of the murals in town have hidden objects for visitors to try and find. This mural has several book worms hidden among the Tree of Knowledge backdrop and books.
Goodson’s murals start out much the same way in each town or city he travels to. The municipality approaches him and asks if he is willing to do a mural and informs him where it would be. In Lake Placid, the request would usually come through the Mural Society, founded in 1992 by Harriet and Bob Porter.
“When I collaborate with the client, I can use some of their images and I come up with my own,” Goodson said. “It is a big puzzle with pieces that have to fit together. I show the client in a rendering.”
Goodson said a rendering can take three to four days.
The next step is for the client to approve the artist rendering.
“The approval time can vary depend on how many people have to approve it,” Goodson said. “It goes a lot quicker if there is only one appointed person to approve the mural.”
Although Goodson has painted on massive scales to portrait sized pieces, his average murals for a homeowner are about 10 feet by 20 feet and a public mural would average 50 feet by 15 feet.
The murals take Goodson about a month or so to complete as he splits his days between two to three jobs per day.
“If I were just working on the library mural, I could probably have had it done in about three weeks,” Goodson said.
Residents and tourists appreciate Goodson’s work and that he is approachable. He often fields questions about his work while he is on the scaffolding.
“Some of the questions I always get are ‘Do you paint this on your own, what kind of paints do you use and do you put a clear coat on it?’”
The answers are: yes, he works all by himself, he paints with acrylics and he protects the paintings with a clear coat.
Goodsoon paints from the top left of a painting down to the left bottom and then moves his scaffolding to the right and so on. He feels this style works for him. He said some artists like to do the entire background and the add color and shading. He likes to see the results more quickly than that process takes.
Shannon Cumming’s art class from Lake Placid Middle School visited Goodson while he was painting the library mural. He educated them on brush types, paint types and following their passion for art.
Goodson said any young person who asks him about being a muralist should practice on a friends wall (with permission) and their own walls for practice and ensure its what they really want to do.
“If you’re afraid of heights, this is probably not the job for you,” Goodson said. “Follow your passion and it will make room for your gift. In the meantime, you need to be financially responsible to your family. Maybe go to college but minor in business or something else that can help you with your career. You have to be very practical but it is very rewarding.”
Goodson said his favorite mural is always the one he just completed. Harriet Porter might feel the same way.
“The Lake Placid Mural Society and myself are very pleased,” Porter said. “Keith did an exceptionally good job on the mural, like I knew he would.”
The mural society is seeking sponsors for the next mural project. The mural society can be reached at 863-465-4331 or visit at 18 N. Oak Avenue.
