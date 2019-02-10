LAKE PLACID – Valentine’s Day is around the corner and men are feeling the pressure. Most will get their wives or significant others a bouquet of flowers. For many women, it may be one of the few bouquets of flowers they get all year. Because they are a luxury item and not a necessity, women will go to any lengths to see their blooms last.
Aspirin, vodka, pennies and bleach are just a few of the home tips that people have tried and even sworn by to keep the blush on the bloom. Instead of trial and error, master florist and author Kellie Kelley, owner of Kelley’s Florist and Decorators at 173 E. Interlake in Lake Placid, gave some professional advice.
“The average roses will last between four and seven days,” she said. “A lot of it depends on where people placed them. Flowers placed in a sunny window will not last as long. Flowers should not be displayed near fruit. Fruits give off ethylene gas and can make some flowers ‘sleepy.’”
She said that flowers coming from a reputable florist do not need to be cut but it is imperative for flowers bought at grocery stores or other places.
Kelley said by the time you get the flowers in the front of the store and shop for 30 minutes or so and drive another 20 minutes home, the flowers may already be drooping.
“When you bring home flowers from the grocery store, cut the stems on an angle under water; this starts instant hydration,” Kelley said. “As soon as you put the flowers in the cart, you have broken the water and cold chain of the flowers. The flowers start to dehydrate quickly and an air embolism can occur in the stems. The heads will start bending.”
Use a clean vase and add floral food to lukewarm water. Most grocery flowers have a packet attacked to the flowers. Florist shops will have taken care of that step too. Kelley has debunked all of the “home tips” and said the best and most reliable is floral preservatives that wither come with or in the bouquets; one brand is Floralife. A couple of drops of bleach will inhibit bacteria, according to Kelley.
“The flower preservatives balances PH, has flower food and helps to prevent bacteria,” she said.
The big box stores have different types. When inserting the flowers in the vase, make sure there is no foliage or loose leaves in the water.
Another way to keep flowers fresher longer is to refrigerate them at night. Kelley explained the cold holds the blooms from opening too soon. That is why florists keep flowers refrigerated in the shops.
Not all flowers are created equal. Roses have different grades that ensure their quality.
Kelley said to be aware of roses with very low prices. They could be past their prime or people selling them on the road could be buying them cheap off the docks.
“The reason flowers are more expensive in January and February is because we pay more,” Kelley said. “Because of the cold, it is the hardest time of year to grow flowers. The suppliers have to use a lot more electricity to produce them. Take that and add in supply and demand and flowers are more expensive this time of year.”
Kelley said now is the time to get Valentine’s flowers ordered as the prices should be stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.