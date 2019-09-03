AVON PARK — Justin Michael Ballard, 40, of Avon Park, was arrested on Aug. 29 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is facing charges of property damage, criminal mischief under $200, burglary of an occupied structure during an emergency, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
The HCSO arrest report states that deputies arrived at a residence on West County Line Road because of a complaint that Ballard was yelling into the home and broke the glass out of the front door. The victim allegedly saw Ballard “standing in his doorway underneath his front porch area.” The victim called the authorities.
On Aug.28, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Ballard was arrested and made aware of his Miranda rights. According to the report, deputies found methamphetamine in the suspect’s wallet.
