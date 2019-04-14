SEBRING – The details in this case couldn’t be stranger if it were fiction. Timothy Jude Harper 38, of Sebring was arrested April 6, by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an intoxicated person report.
What’s so strange about that? Harper was allegedly yelling, in a public park, near a lake, known for its alligator population, during mating season — nearly naked. The arresting deputy wrote in his arrest report he responded to the Lake Isokpoga boat ramp at about 7:15 p.m. where a man was yelling.
When the deputy met up with Harper was wet head to toe and he was wearing soaking wet underwear, leaving nothing to the imagination. The arrest report says the deputy smelled alcohol on his person.
The deputy said Harper was swaying back and forth, stumbling and falling over and his speech was slurred.
Several people formed a small crowd and even some children had to be taken away from where Harper was. The deputy placed Harper under arrest for breach of peace — disturbing the peace.
On April 7, Harper met a $250 bond. He will be arraigned on April 24.
