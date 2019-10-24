Highlands News-Sun staff
SEBRING – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Donald Robinson Reid Jr., 49, of Bradenton about 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon after finding over 200 grams of methamphetamine in his car. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were an integral part of the arrest in making a traffic stop that would get the methamphetamine off the streets of Highlands County.
According to the FDLE arrest report, agents were watching Reid closely as they suspected him of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in DeSoto and Highlands counties. On Tuesday afternoon, FDLE agents followed Reid, driving a Volkswagen Jetta, traveling into Highlands County from Hardee County.
The report shows Reid had been under surveillance in Highlands County on previous occasions and FDLE made three “controlled purchases of meth from the suspect previously.”
FDLE contacted the sheriff’s deputies working in the area of State Road 66.
A deputy in a marked car pulled Reid and his passenger over for speeding which was determined by radar to be 66 mph, while traveling in a 60 mph lane. The passenger would be identified as Tara Lemacks.
The car stopped near SR 66 and McCoy. A K-9 officer and her handler conducted a “free air search” which ended in a positive hit for narcotics in the car. According to the report, HCSO deputies conducted a more thorough search as a result and found “multiple baggies” containing a white crystal hidden inside a speaker within the vehicle. A field test was positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 231 grams.
A total of $2,556 was found in the door panel of the car and another $3,729 found in a tool case. Reid was handcuffed and taken to the FDLE office and eventually booked into Highlands County Jail.
Reid was recently released on bond from DeSoto County. He was arrested in August and charged with possessing firearms by a convicted felon. Those charges include a handgun, and assault rifle and a hand grenade, which later proved not to be live. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office report stated arresting deputies ran a criminal history check, which “revealed that he is a ‘fourteen’ time convicted felon.”
The HCSO draft arrest report shows Lemacks was arrested by FDLE agents and transferred to the field office.
FDLE Public Information Officer Jeremy Burns said the agency cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.