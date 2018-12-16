SEBRING –Michael John Allen Jr., 31 of Sebring, was arrested by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 9 for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond on Dec. 10.
The OCSO deputy wrote in the arrest report that he observed a four-door Nissan that failed to stop before turning right at a red light. As the deputy positioned his car behind the Nissan, he noticed that the car registration tag was expired since April, 2018.
The deputy pulled car over and found a woman, later identified as Fallon Ohler, driving, Allen as the passenger and a child in the back seat. The deputy asked for their driver’s licenses, registration and car insurance. All they could give the deputy were Florida identification cars and car insurance. The report did not say which adult was the parent of the child.
The report shows where the eyes of the passenger and driver were dilated, indicating they were under the influence of something. The deputy also noted shaky hands on both the driver and passenger as they gave their identifications.
His suspicion was aroused and he gained consent to search the vehicle. Everyone exited the vehicle while the law enforcement officer searched the interior and the trunk. While the deputy was in the trunk, he found a wooden box that had a total of seven clear capsules; seven had white residue and seven had a white substance. There was also a silver spoon with white residue and three used syringes. A field test of the substance proved it was heroin.
Both of the adults were Mirandized and Fallon denied knowing the heroin was in the trunk. Allen was arrested after giving giving the deputy a statement that was redacted from the report.
Fallon was given a field sobriety test and was let go with citations for failing to stop at a steady red light before making a right turn; driving with an expired license and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is due in court on Jan. 22.
Allen was arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy set the bond originally for $20,000 for the heroin charge and $250 for the paraphernalia charge. However, when Allen went to his first court appearance, the bond was reduced to $5,000 for the heroin and $550 for the paraphernalia charge. Allen made bond and was released. He is scheduled for court on Jan. 14.
The deputy noted that he was sending a copy of the arrest report to Department of Children and Families.
