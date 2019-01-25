SEBRING — Gabriel Fabela Trejo was arrested by Sebring Police Department on Monday, Jan. 21 about 11 p.m. He did not want to go willingly, but in the end, he did end up at Highlands County Jail. He is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence; cocaine possession, marijuana possession; and drug equipment possession.
Officers were called out to stop a fight in progress at Club Cino when patrons showed them the fight was actually taking place in the parking lot. When the arresting officer saw Trejo, the suspect started running from the officer.
According to the police report, the officer chased him for a bit with his lights and sirens on. Getting out of his car and chasing the suspect on foot, the officer gave him orders to get on the ground multiple times. Trejo ignored the requests. The officer drew his taser weapon out, and Trejo decided to comply at that point. He was handcuffed.
The officer searched Trejo's person and found a partially burnt cannabis cigarette with a green leafy substance within it in his pants pocket. Upon further searching, a prescription bottle was found in Trejo's waistband, according to the arrest report.
Within the bottle was a white substance the officer suspected to be crack cocaine within a small baggie, and some green leafy substance and some pills. The pills turned out to be Lisinopril, a blood pressure medicine.
The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana, and the white substance tested positive for cocaine.
Trejo had some scrapes on his face, presumably from the physical altercation. The officer took him to the hospital for medical clearance then took him to jail.
Trejo is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.
