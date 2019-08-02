SEBRING — Gordon Paul Reginbald, 67, of Fort Meade will be spending the next few weeks at the Highlands County Jail after being sentenced to 20 days by Judge Anthony Ritenour on Tuesday. He was adjudicated guilty of operating a bus simulating a school bus. He is also responsible for $683 in fines.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. on March 11 when a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy pulled Reginbald over for a traffic stop near U.S. 27 and Billy Martin Road in Avon Park.
The deputy who issued the citation, wrote in his incident report that he pulled over Reginbald for driving a yellow Bluebird bus with a Vermont license plate on it. The problem wasn’t with the plate or the model, but the color of the vehicle.
In the report, the deputy wrote that he explained to Reginbald that he was not allowed to have a bus the color of yellow. “It’s not that color yellow,” Reginbald allegedly told the deputy, who disagreed and said it was close enough.
The bus, according to the report, was two-tone yellow. On the back of the bus, the deputy wrote he was able to see the words “School Bus” where old lettering was and the deputy determined this portion of the bus was never re-painted.
The deputy determined Reginbald was cited in Hardee County previously in December 2013 for the same offense.
