SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a swords-wielding Bruce Edward Craven, 56, of Sebring on Aug. 29 after midnight, according to the arrest report. He is now facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Because of the domestic nature of the crime, the victims will not be identified.
The HCSO arrest report says that a deputy arrived at the Sebring residence and met with a male and female victim. The male victim said Craven had been drinking alcohol all day and became enraged when he refused to give money to the suspect.
The witnesses accounts matched when they told the deputy what happened. They said Craven was swinging an axe and hitting it into the cement floor of a porch. Craven allegedly went back into the residence and came out swinging two swords and threatened the victims.
The deputy writing the report said Craven’s person smelled of alcohol.
