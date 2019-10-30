By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Elizabeth Danielle Markley, 29, of Avon Park was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. She is being charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. The young girl died on Feb. 27.
An intensive investigation revealed Markley’s 9-year-old daughter did not get the medical care she needed and died of “pneumonia with Contributing Conditions of congenital heart disease, fluid and electrolyte imbalance.” The investigation results were provided by District Six Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Noels Palma after the autopsy was complete.
Markley’s daughter was born with a congenital heart defect and she did not have a spleen, which helps the body fight off infection. The medical report showed the lack of an appendix as well.
According to the HCSO report, Markley gave several accounts of when the child actually became ill with a “stomach bug.” She originally told investigators the child became ill on Feb. 23 and later changed the date to Feb. 25.
Markley told investigators that on Feb. 26 she spoke with a nurse at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital asking for antibiotics but the nurse could not give them to her because the child had missed so many cardiology appointments. The Sheriff’s Office investigator pulled text messages from Markley’s phone the night of Feb. 26. In one of those text messages she told a friend that she had called the hospital nurse, but investigators found no record of Markley making a call to All Children’s Hospital or any other medical facility during that time frame.
According to the investigator’s report, the ACH cardiology clinic recorded a minimum of 17 missed cardiology appointments dating back to 2010. Markley gave investigators several excuses for the missed appointments, none of which could be confirmed.
The arrest report shows that Markley had not been calling in refills, saying she “had tons” left over. The last prescription refill for one of her medications was dated June 6, 2018. Another prescription could not be filled until the child had seen a cardiologist, which she had not seen since October 2017.
The night prior to the child’s death, Markley told the doctors her daughter was in and out of consciousness. On Feb. 27, Markley was taking the child to All Children’s for an appointment but by the time they got there, she was turning blue and was having difficulty breathing, according to reports. The hospital doctors determined the girl was in septic shock some 12 hours before she was brought to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 27. The cause of death was listed as natural on the HCSO arrest report.
Markley was asked about being on illegal drugs and denied it. A urinalysis resulted in positive results for THC, a substance found in marijuana, and methamphetamine.
“I want to commend Det. Cara Moseley for her dedication to seeing this investigation through,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a press release. “She spent more than 200 hours investigating and pulling all the facts together to find the probable cause for these charges.”
Markley is in the Highlands County Jail with a $100,000 fine. Her three other children were removed from her care and placed with a relative. The charges could carry a 15-year prison sentence, 15 years probation and a $10,000 fine, according to HCSO.
