SEBRING — Motorists driving by the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South on Wednesday morning might have thought the flowers left by family and friends were gone at first and even second glance.
Flowers, wreaths and candles have been placed at the site of the mass shooting that took the lives of five women on Jan. 23. Four women were bank employees and one was a bank customer; all of the women had families.
Originally, flowers started appearing on the lawn to the north of the bank, along Tubbs Road. The makeshift memorial has been moved to the sidewalk along the north entrance to SunTrust Bank. That is the entrance the SWAT team busted through the bank wall in efforts to get to the victims.
Now, the memorial is not able to be seen well by motorists on U.S. 27 because landscaping obstructs the view. Someone did put a “Sebring Strong” banner on the shrubs facing the Tubbs Road entrance.
Highlands News-Sun newspaper carrier Jose Sanchez moved the flowers after gaining permission from SunTrust officials at the North Sebring branch.
“I knew they were going to have a vigil there on Wednesday at 12:36 p.m.,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t want anyone to get hurt by standing by the road.”
He moved all the flowers, teddy bears, candles and artwork by himself Tuesday afternoon. He said it took a “good hour” to do.
Some who attended the vigil said they had short notice about it; some people took their lunch hour to pay their respects. Several people stood together for comfort. Others stayed in their car and observed a moment of silence from there.
Kathleen Eason took time out of her workday to attend. She was visibly moved by the flowers and pictures left at the bank. She knew the bank employees well as she works just two buildings south of the bank and banked at the branch several times a week.
Eason called Marisol Lopez the “go-to girl.” She said they were all great to work with and joke around with. The murders shocked everyone but hit Eason especially hard as she was at the bank just eight minutes before the shootings happened.
“It really hits you,” she said. “There were just two cars in the parking lot and it seemed like a regular day. Nothing seemed wrong or out of place.”
Eason has been traumatized by the event and admitted to having survivor’s guilt. She had not been back to a SunTrust Bank for business since last Wednesday’s shooting. She finally went to the mobile unit downtown before the vigil.
Eason said that the incident has changed how she feels about going places and wonders if she is safe much of the time when she is in public.
“I almost cried,” she said. “I have visions of their faces all of the time.”
Eason did not attend the large vigil on Sunday.
“It was too fresh; too soon for me,” she said.
Many at the vigil were asking what the bank was planning to do with the property. The general thought was whatever the company does with it, there should be a memorial on the property.
“I hope there is a memorial with plaques,” Eason said. “There needs to be a tribute to the people that went through that.”
Beth Walizer said she has been in the county for 30 years and was a waitress for 25 years. She knows many people and her friend, Marilyn Martin, was best friends with one of the victims. She went to the vigil to pay her respects.
“We will get through this by prayer,” she said. “I just thank God it wasn’t at the school.”
Gregg Ruggs was bowled over when he got word of the shooting incident.
“I used the bank to cash checks,” he said. “All of the women were very pleasant. You cannot say anything rude about them. It was so shocking. I cannot believe this happened in my home town. I never would have expected it.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” he said.
