SEBRING — Peace River Center hosted a mental health training day at Sebring’s Greater Chamber of Commerce on Friday. Just shy of 20 people signed up to take the eight-hour class to participate in the Mental Health Fist Aid USA program.
The participants earned certification as first aiders when the day was over. The students were from Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. They were from all walks of life from massage therapists to nurses to students of psychology, just to to name a few.
Class facilitator Tiffani Fritzche said she came from a small town in the Panhandle where the mental health resources were slim, so she went to school to become a therapist to help others. She said she has enjoyed teaching the Mental Health First Aid program. The program is now taught in several countries.
The purpose of the class is for an individual to become educated on spotting potential problems and deescalating the person and getting them to the proper resources. Fritzche likened the process to medical first aid. She shared when she was in college taking classes, she would go home and diagnose her entire family.
“Just because you know CPR, does not mean you are ready to perform a tracheotomy,” she said. “Just because you will have some training, does not mean you show go home and diagnose your spouse.”
Jarrah Brown works at AdventHeath Wauchula in the communications department. He asked his employer for permission to attend the class and even switched a shift in order to attend.
Brown wants to become a psychologist and felt this would be good opportunity.
“AdventHealth doesn’t have a grief counselor,” Brown said. “The staff can see some devastating things. They cannot go home and talk to their spouses because it’s a HIPAA violation. I think I would like to add some religious training and become a chaplain for the staff. This class will also help me to help others because I am the first person people talk to when they call the hospital. I would like to be able to calm people down and find them help.”
The class was very interactive and Fritzche used crafts, games and crowd participation to keep students interested.
Fritzche said mental illness is the invades activities of daily life and it interferes with one’s ability to live, laugh, love and learn.
The group learned about the stigma associated with mental health. Fritzche shared how someone with a medical illness will have family support, dinners made and offers to babysit and errands run for them. She gave examples of what lack of support might sound like to someone with a mental illness like depression.
“You never want to go anywhere,” Fritzche said. “I don’t know why I even bother asking you to go.”
Sometimes, people are told to just “suck it up” and “pull it together.”
In an exercise that showed the disparities medical mental illness, several members of the class were given paper signs with both types of diagnoses. The group stood in the order from worst to least of diseases that interfere with the ability to live, love, laugh and learn. After shuffling people a few times. The teacher gave the answers.
Severe dementia was the worst and gingivitis was the least. The top three most debilitating; severe dementia, severe schizophrenia and severe depression. Severe bronchitis and paraplegia were next. Dementia was the correct answer because other diseases will still allow you to learn; with dementia, the patient forgets their loved ones. Dementia patients will not retain the ability to learn, they will eventually die from the disease.
Startling statistics showed that, over a lifetime, just about half of the people in the nation will suffer from mental illness at one point.
For more information on the Mental Health First Aid classes, call Ileana Kniss at 863-519-0575.
