By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The season has not even begun but The Miracle League for Highlands County has already gotten a home run. The Durbano Family on Saturday spent hours weeding, planting, designing and creating a beautiful baseball-themed landscape feature just outside the fence line of the outfield.
Harry Durbano, his wife Ann, the couple’s 15-year-old son Jacob and daughter Makenzi, 16, took an overgrown site with weeds and created a beautiful site. The Miracle League sign was put up and a garden around it some years ago, but due to an unreliable irrigation system and just plain neglect, the area did not look like the Durbanos wanted it to for the athletes and volunteers of The Miracle League.
Miracle League is a baseball league for children and adults with mental or physical handicaps. Teams play in Lake Placid on a special rubberized diamond.
“My wife, myself, and my two kids decided we wanted to give back to the Miracle League for all they do for the handicapped community,” Harry Durbano said.
The family donated about six hours of heavy labor and and $200 of their own money for plants and materials. Harry Durbano is also the recreation supervisor for the Town of Lake Placid. He was able to secure about $75 worth of mulch from Keep Lake Placid Beautiful. He works at the ball field a lot and will have access to maintain the garden.
“I don’t want Miracle League to be forgotten about,” Harry said. “All the other teams come play and they have plenty of funding. Everyone knows about them. When we went to purchase the plants at Robbins Nursery, the owner didn’t even know what Miracle League was.”
Bobby Heffner, owner of Robbins Nursery, ended up donating about 100 Mexican tulips to the landscape project after Durbano explained the League’s mission.
“What a great cause. I could tell Harry was working hard, volunteering his time and very devoted to Miracle League,” Heffner said. “I don’t have time but I can help with decorating and with plants.”
Durbano also constructed an announcer’s booth with shade in November 2017 after WW Lumber donated the supplies.
Teenagers could learn a thing or two from the Durbano kids. Makenzi explained why she wanted to help: “I know how important the field is to the kids, teens and adults who are involved with the Miracle League.”
Jacob seems to be getting some good leadership skills from both his parents, school programs and law enforcement training.
“I enjoy helping other people that I know will appreciate it,” he said. “Why not help; I always do being a part of the JROTC at school and being an Explorer for the Sheriff’s Office, it just seemed right.
The Miracle League athletes will see the results this Saturday, but President Director Saundra Bass has seen the garden area and could not be happier.
“I absolutely love it,” she exclaimed. “The baseball theme is great. The athletes will be very excited.”
The season opens with ceremonies at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Lake June Ball Fields sports complex. The public is invited to come out and cheer as fans in the stands. “Buddies” are needed to round the bases with their athlete. Volunteer coaches, an umpire and a pitchers are needed.
The athletes do not get charged to play. To register an athlete or to volunteer, call 863-451-6831.
