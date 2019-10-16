By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Mold was discovered in mid-September in the new Lake Placid Government Center at the apex of the ceiling in the council chamber. Last week, the town completed the repairs it believes have put an end to the mold.
Town Administrator Phil Williams talked to mold specialists about how to kill the mold and repair the ceiling. One company said the charge would be $15,000. The staff noticed the mold after the temperature was raised in the unoccupied chambers in an effort to keeping cooling costs down.
A possible leak at the site of a former exterior steeple was a suspect, too. When the ceiling was inspected via a lift, the ceiling was dry and the mold did not go further than the surface. Bowden Roofing officials said the cap on the roof was not leaking but is was not done well. They replaced the cap at no charge, Williams said.
The staff used the mold killer that the professional said he was going to use and put two coats of that on the affected area. After that, a professional painter put on three coats of white paint with moldicide inside of it.
A six-foot paddle fan replaced one of the massive chandeliers in the center of the ceiling. Williams is hoping that the circulated air will help to keep the mold issue from returning.
“We spent under $2,000,” Williams said.
Williams said he wanted to try the repairs without spending $15,000. He said he hoped it works and they will not have to pay out additional mold mitigation in the future.
“We know there wasn’t a leak. We know the mold was on the surface. ” William said. “And Bowden Roofing repaired the cap.”
