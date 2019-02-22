LAKE PLACID – Shadow Clancy had a wish fulfilled by Dream Foundation. They granted a trip of a lifetime to the 21-year-old man and his mother, Melody. The pair were sent to Disney World, Epcot and Universal Studios for a few days of fun in the sun from Feb. 6-10.
Shadow has been a patient at Good Shepherd Hospice since he was 17 years old. His doctors have informed his mother that he might not see his 22nd birthday. The Dream Foundation stepped in and granted the theme park wish to the Clancys.
Shadow has a rare chromosomal mutation that presents with symptoms such as Parkinson's, cerebral palsy, and cerebral neuro degenerative disease.
The character breakfast was a highlight of the trip for Shadow. Melody spoke for Shadow as he is non verbal.
“The character breakfast was really neat,” Melody said through tears. “They knew he was on his Dream Foundation wish and they were very attentive. They were hugging him and you could hear them blowing kisses through their masks. They had me in tears.”
“I think the best part for him was to see the characters that he watches on television and see them come to life,” Melody said. “He had a real affinity with SpongeBob SquarePants and Spiderman. There were two female Marvel characters that I am not familiar with that he kept trying to pull into him for hugs. He was not impressed with the princesses like I thought he would have been. The time he spent with SpongBob was priceless though. He wasn't that fond of Squidward.”
Shadow enjoyed the rides that featured boats and water, like It's a Small World.
“He really liked the 'Frozen' ride at Disney,” Melody said. “The people at Universal were amazing. They were very attentive and put Shadow at the front of the lines so he didn't get agitated with waiting.”
Shadow also enjoyed City Walk and the Polynesian. A private compartment on the Harry Potter train ride was also a favorite.
Melody said Shadow finally really relaxed the third day of the trip.
Shadow gets anxious about going out because he feels something is going to happen to him. Melody needs two people to assist her with transferring her son in and out of his wheelchair but has lost some help due to his age and insurance issues.
Christina English, a family friend, helped Melody with Shadow's care while they were away.
Melody is a licensed acupuncturist and has had to cut her hours back to part time to be home with her son. She is grateful to the Dream Foundation because she said she would never have been able to provide that trip on her own.
“My favorite part of the trip was seeing Shadow relax and just enjoy himself,” Melody said. “It's nice for him to be out of the house. It is difficult because of the lack of aids to help, costs and work.”
Vacation came to an end far too soon. Melody said she will never forget the trip or the Dream Foundation that made it possible. She will be thanking them in a letter this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.