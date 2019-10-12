By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Jean Mullins had no symptoms and no reason to suspect she had breast cancer. She was 49 years old at the time and despite a maternal history that made her seek regular testing, Mullins felt fine.
The main reason she went for an annual mammogram was because she was switching jobs and knew she would not have insurance coverage with a new job right away.
She was quite surprised when her doctor said the results of the mammogram were suspicious and she needed a biopsy. And now, she was stuck.
“I was changing jobs and had lost my insurance,” Mullins said. “That was when insurance companies could call illnesses pre-existing.”
She was determined to find help paying for the biopsy. She found it in Vocational Rehabilitation.
“They are a wonderful agency,” Mullins said. “Their goal is to get people back to work. They paid for the biopsy and the surgery (mastectomy).”
While undergoing the unilateral mastectomy, it was discovered the lymph nodes were involved. Mullins would need chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
She would also need a way to pay for it. It took one year, but she finally got help.
Mullins said the therapies weren’t as bad as when her mother had cancer.
“It lasted six weeks,” she said. “I don’t think it was as bad as many people say it is. Yes, you’re nauseous; my mouth always tasted like metal and food doesn’t taste good. Milk was the one thing that did taste good. You are tired and have no energy.
“I know some people who say they don’t want to go through the treatment. It’s not fun, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not worth dying over.”
Mullins said she once had a list of things to be grateful for from her treatments. Among them are: being bald is much cooler than a head full of hair, especially in the summer; save money on shampoo and no tangles. When her hair did grow back, she said it grew in much healthier too.
Mullins stayed at the Hope Lodge in Tampa while she would undergo treatments. She praised the staff and the founders for the convenience and accommodations.
“I stayed there for free,” Mullins said. “You got to socialize with other patients, cook together and make friends. We bonded because we all had cancer in common.”
Her friends helped her out and supported her during her journey with cancer. Friends drove her to doctor appointments and brought food and visited.
Mullins said that the story is not that she fought a battle with cancer but that there is help out there for people like her, without insurance. She said it may take some digging to find, but it is out there. The American Cancer Society is a good starting point for resources.
Mullins shared a lesson she learned and would advise others going through cancer.
“My philosophies were very black and white back then,” she said. “Now I understand there is a lot of gray. Don’t worry about what you cannot control. Never give up. Everything is a learning experience.”
Mullins has worked for 10 years with individuals with special needs in order to make them more independent. She loves what she does and wouldn’t trade it. She even felt her cancer journey may have led her there.
“I feel like my whole life has prepared me for this job. Everything I have been through, each thing, has prepared me. You never know what life is preparing you for. Even my sister having a traumatic brain injury prepared me.”
American Cancer Society Cancer Helpline is 800-227-2345.
