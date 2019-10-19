By KIM LEATHERMAN

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Eddie Smith, 53, of Sebring was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center after Sebring police said he crashed his Chevrolet Colorado truck into two other vehicles on Thursday about 8 p.m.

Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said Jennifer Williams, 43, of Sebring was stopped for a red light at Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27 in the southbound outside lane in front of MidFlorida Credit Union. William Rymes, 80, of Lake Placid was also stopped at the light in the middle southbound lane.

Officials say Smith was traveling south when he failed to stop and rear-ended Williams and Rymes. All of the vehicles sustained serious damage.

Hart said Smith appeared to be confused and possibly had a head injury. He was flown to a trauma unit.

Charges will be made at the end of the Sebring Police Department investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments