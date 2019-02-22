LAKE PLACID — The multiple arrests of Harrision Howes, 18, of Lake Placid, have coincided with just as many times being bailed out of jail for the same charges.
Howes has been arrested three times since Jan. 16 for impersonation of a law enforcement officer/fireman; unlawful use of blue lights, simulate criminal process under the color of law fraudulent actions, and obstruction of justice.
On Jan. 16, Howes was arrested for allegedly pulling over a man on an ATV on Dec. 28. Howes told the man he had the power to make an arrest.
On Feb. 1, a female victim came forward and said Howes made a “traffic stop with her too” on or about Jan. 17 or 18.
A third victim said he was pulled over by Howes two times – once in early January and again about five days later.
Each time the young man was arrested, he was bailed out the next day. He has also pleaded not guilty.
According to Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, the arrest and release on multiple occasions is perfectly legal and common.
“If a person commits crimes and they all happened some time ago – and the victims are just now coming in and say it happened – there could be charge after charge,” Houchin said.
There is a standard bond schedule that the judges can use to set bond on their first appearance. Houchin said he assumed Judge Peter Estrada used the schedule in Howes’ cases. Bonds can be higher if the judge deems someone a habitual offender. However, there has to be convictions in order to be deemed habitual.
In the case of Howes, there have no convictions in the adult court system. He waived his rights on Feb. 18 for a speedy trial. A court date is scheduled for April 17.
Jimmy Sottile, owner of Sottile Bail Bonds, said he has had people ask him about the case as well. The bail bondsman said it comes down to Parker Vs. State. He explained the charges may be new, but the crimes are not. They happened before he was out on bond. Even if more victims came forward, and he were arrested again for the same charges, Howes would still be eligible for bond.
Conversely, because of the same law, if someone were to be arrested on new charges, their bond would be revoked on the previous charges and the new charge(s) may be eligible for bond. It would make no difference if the person could make the new bond; they would still be in custody for the revocation on the old charges.
