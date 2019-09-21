By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Laura Munson is a successful woman in business by all accounts. No one could argue that, considering she owns a successful business as a certified public accountant in Okeechobee and owns Shamrock Pharmacy in Lake Placid.
Munson opened Shamrock Pharmacy at 5 N. Main Ave. in 2016 despite the large corporate competition in the area. Munson has an eye for talent and her employees say she encourages them to shine. Customer service from these employees and the support of the business owner is the key to Shamrock’s success, according to Melinda Murray, pharmacy manager.
Pharmacy Technicians Berta Molina and Bea Perez are sisters and they both say they love their jobs and their boss. Molina described Munson as being very devout.
“Laura puts God before anything,” Molina said. “She knows that no matter what, God will work things out.”
Molina said Munson’s success has nothing to do with the luck of the Irish.
“Laura is very personable,” Molina said. “She listens, really listens, and talks to people. She goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
Molina said when she was going through some health issues, Laura and her husband John were there for her and her family.
“Laura is laid back, “ Murray said. “She let’s us run the store; she’s not a pharmacist. She gives us feedback. As a CPA, she’s savvy with the business side. She is always pulling the best out in people who work for her. She let’s people shine. She makes it OK to have strengths.”
Munson is very organized and efficient and makes sure the business and its employees have what they need to properly run, according to Murray.
Murray said there are three to five employees at the Okeechobee accounting firm and and six people at Shamrock Pharmacy that Munson oversees. Shamrock’s employees are Murray, manager and pharmacist; Dean Stidham, compounding pharmacist; John Munson, pharmacist, and three pharmacy technicians, Liliana Sanchez, Bea Perez and Berta Molina.
“She is more than a boss,” Perez said. “Laura is family. That’s how she has always treated us.”
Perez said Munson always takes an interest in her employee’s children’s lives as well. Munson often has attended her share of dance recitals and family functions. If she didn’t already have the respect of her employees, she would have earned it with her attendance to recitals. Munson and her husband have epic Christmas parties, according to her employees.
“Laura is a great woman, boss and businesswoman,” Perez said. “She accomplishes every goal she sets her mind to.”
