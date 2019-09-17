By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Commuters and residents who travel to and from downtown historic Sebring have undoubtedly seen construction happening at the south end of the Southgate Shopping Center near Publix. SunTrust will be opening a new branch on Dec. 6 at that location just before Santa slides into town.
Long-time residents will think of the new bank location as the old movie theater, while others might remember a Blockbuster and more recently Azure College School of Nursing. Let’s hope SunTust has a better track record than its predecessors at 3012 U.S. 27 South, Suite 115.
After the shooting at the Mid-Town SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23 that claimed the lives of five women, the branch office permanently closed and has subsequently been razed. The loss of the branch location was relieved temporarily by opening a mobile unit and finally re-opening the SunTrust Bank at 126 W. Center Ave., which had been closed for some time before the shooting.
The downtown SunTrust will be closing at noon on Dec. 3, said SunTrust spokesperson Hugh Suhr.
In an email, Suhr confirmed the new Southgate location.
“As you know, the Sebring Downtown branch was opened as a temporary location to provide immediate access to services,” Suhr said. “Over the past several months we have been working hard to build a new branch for the Sebring community. We are excited to announce that the new branch is almost complete.”
SunTrust officials said the same faces that have been serving the community will be the same faces the customers will see at the new location.
“Your account will not be affected. Our top priority is to provide the most convenient services to fulfill all of your banking needs, and we hope to make this change as easy as possible for you,” Suhr said.
Suhr said banking clients at the end of Auguest were emailed information on the new branch opening. Furthermore, he said he had no information on what is being planned with the site of the razed bank.
